Two held for kidnapping minor in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Balikuda police on Monday arrested two youths on charges of abducting a minor boy to settle scores with his grandfather. The accused Rashmiranjan Swain (25) and Hemant Sahoo (27) belong to Khankapur village under Balikuda police limits.

Police said, the unemployed duo abducted the minor whose grandfather Jadumani Jena had duped many youths like them through his fake placement agency and was unwilling to return the money he had taken from them.

Sources said, Jena from the same village had opened a fake placement agency at Dengapole under Balikuda police limits, last year. The agency reportedly collected huge amount of money from local youths assuring them of jobs. Rashmiranjan and Hemant too had paid Rs 25,000 each to Jena to get jobs.

When the agency randomly shut down six months back, the duo, started demanding their money back from Jena but he refused. Irked, Rashmiranjan and Hemant abducted Jena’s grandson Chinmaya when he was on way to the village temple on Sunday and threatened Jena to kill the child if he did not refund their money.

Later, Jena lodged an FIR in Balikuda police station. IIC Dillip Sahoo said the accused were nabbed at Taladanda village in Kujang and the complainant’s grandson was rescued.