STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two held for kidnapping minor in Odisha

The accused Rashmiranjan Swain (25) and Hemant Sahoo (27) belong to Khankapur village under Balikuda police limits. 

Published: 29th June 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

IIC Dillip Sahoo said the accused were nabbed at Taladanda village in Kujang and the complainant’s grandson was rescued. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Balikuda police on Monday arrested two youths on charges of abducting a minor boy to settle scores with his grandfather. The accused Rashmiranjan Swain (25) and Hemant Sahoo (27) belong to Khankapur village under Balikuda police limits. 

Police said, the unemployed duo abducted the minor whose grandfather Jadumani Jena had duped many youths like them through his fake placement agency and was unwilling to return the money he had taken from them. 

Sources said, Jena from the same village had opened a fake placement agency at Dengapole under Balikuda police limits, last year. The agency reportedly collected huge amount of money from local youths assuring them of jobs. Rashmiranjan and Hemant too had paid Rs 25,000 each to Jena to get jobs.

When the agency randomly shut down six months back, the duo, started demanding their money back from Jena but he refused. Irked, Rashmiranjan and Hemant abducted Jena’s grandson Chinmaya when he was on way to the village temple on Sunday and threatened Jena to kill the child if he did not refund their money.

Later, Jena lodged an FIR in Balikuda police station. IIC Dillip Sahoo said the accused were nabbed at Taladanda village in Kujang and the complainant’s grandson was rescued. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp