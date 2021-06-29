Woman’s death on highways triggers NH 220 blockade

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Vehicular movement between Rairangpur and Tata Nagar in Jharkhand State was disrupted for more than six hours as irate locals blocked NH 220 protesting death of woman in a road mishap on the highway, at Kaduani under Bahalda police limits here.

The deceased woman was identified as Swapna Baitha (38) of Kadupani village under Bisoi police limits. Police said, Swapna and husband Satrughna (45) were returning home from Najinagar in Jharkhand when she was run over by a speeding truck while crossing the road to relieve herself. She died on the spot but Satrughna escaped with minor injuries. He was rushed to the sub-divisional hospital was later discharged after treatment.

While locals present could not intercept the truck, they blocked the highway and demanded Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased. On being informed, Rairangpur SDPO Gayatri Pradhan and Bahalda IIC Jogendra Mallick along with the local tehsildar rushed to the post to pacify the irate people but to no avail as already three mishaps had taken place on the NH within a month. The protest was withdrawn after the district administration gave Rs 50,000 to deceased family from Red-Cross fund and a case also registered. Further investigation is underway.