Activists of right-wing outfit attacked in Odisha, seven held

Activists of a right-wing outfit were attacked by a mob for protesting cow smuggling at Chuliaposi in Udala on Monday night.

Published: 30th June 2021 09:16 AM

Udala IIC MK Kulu said the arrested persons have been produced in court.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Activists of a right-wing outfit were attacked by a mob for protesting cow smuggling at Chuliaposi in Udala on Monday night. As many as seven persons were arrested for their involvement in the attack. Though police did not disclose the names of the arrested persons, sources said all of them are natives of Chuliaposi.

State observer of Kesariya Hindu Vahini Dillip Das said he along with president Hemalata Das and six other activists went to Chuliaposi weekly market after getting information that cows were being smuggled from there to outside the state. On reaching the market, they found more than 500 cattle herded at a secluded place and vehicles being readied to smuggle them. They confronted the persons guarding the cattle and informed police.

In the meantime, over 40 people arrived at the market and attacked the outfit members with sticks. They suffered injuries on head, legs and hands. Soon, police reached the spot and took the injured persons to Udala sub-divisional hospital.

Das said cattle markets across Mayurbhanj district are closed due to the pandemic but the one at Chuliaposi is operating illegally in violation of Covid guidelines. Traders from West Bengal are procuring the cattle from Chuliaposi market, he claimed. Udala IIC MK Kulu said the arrested persons have been produced in court.

