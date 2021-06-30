STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of strike by trade unions, Rourkela Steel Plant warns action against workers

The move came after SAIL management failed to finalise wage revision of public sector steel workers in the National Joint Committee on Steel meeting. 

Published: 30th June 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela Steel Plant

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Ahead of the 24-hour strike call given by the trade unions across all SAIL units in the country on Wednesday, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), on Tuesday, issued a notice declaring the strike as illegal and warned workers of severe disciplinary action and pay cut.  On the day, trade unions of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) resorted to day-long hunger strike at Bisra Square here. 

Five central trade unions including BMS, INTUC, CITU, AITUC and HMS, joined by Gangpur Mazdoor Manch and other smaller unions at Rourkela joined the hunger strike  and asserted to paralyse production at RSP on Wednesday. The move came after SAIL management failed to finalise wage revision of public sector steel workers in the National Joint Committee on Steel (NJCS) meeting. 

Meanwhile, BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS), the recognised trade union of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), has alleged that the SAIL management was building pressure on workers to thwart Wednesday’s strike, and said workers are united and would not give in to any pressure. 

The RSP notice stated that the strike on Wednesday is illegal during pendency of reconciliation proceeding by the Regional Labour Commissioner, and requested workers not to participate. “Participation in the strike would lead to break in service and attract action under provisions of Wages Act, 1936 leading to loss of eight days of additional wages, rewards and incentives besides disciplinary action.

All employees have been directed to report at their respective departments and places of work as per scheduled and unauthorised entry to any other shop/department would attract major disciplinary action. Any employee found creating disturbance will immediately be placed under suspension,” the notice read.

