BJP to hit streets over paddy sale, housing scam in Odisha

Rabi procurement to end today but stocks not lifted from mandis yet

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Stepping up pressure on the government over lapses in paddy procurement and corruption in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), the BJP has decided to hit the streets from Thursday. The party has decided to stage demonstrations and road blockades on July 1 and 2 in the districts where rabi procurement process is on.

State president Samir Mohanty told a media conference here on Tuesday that the Managing Director of the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation had assured the BJP on June 25 that the unsold paddy of the farmers will be purchased under minimum support price (MSP).

“Although June 30 is the last day for rabi paddy procurement, paddy stocks are piling up at different mandis under the open sky and the grains have started sprouting due to rain. There is no instruction from the government yet as promised to lift the stocks,” Mohanty said. 

He said the party has decided to stage protests in front of all mandis and the offices of the civil supplies officer (CSO) and put blockades on major locations to register its protest. Hitting out at the BJD government for not initiating action against corrupt officials and panchayat functionaries in the massive rural housing scam under PMAY-G, Mohanty said his party has decided to launch a State-wide agitation for three days from July 7 to 9 demanding inclusion of eligible beneficiaries in AwaasPlus list.

A Central fact finding team has given an exhaustive report to the State government in which it pointed out how the system was bent by the government to favour BJD workers and supporters who are not eligible for PMAY-G assistance. “For nearly three months, the State government was sitting over the report until it was made public by BJP MP Jual Oram. Since the government has not initiated action against corrupt officials, it has become crystal clear that the ruling BJD is the promoter of corruption and providing shield to the officials involved,” he said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned 8.17 lakh houses to Odisha under AwaasPlus in the current financial year. The State government while making district-wise allotment has ignored nine districts including tribal-dominated Balangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Sundargarh. The other districts are Bargarh, Boudh and Sambalpur. Mohanty asked the government to explain why the nine districts were left out and what will happen to the poor families who are waiting for housing assistance. 

