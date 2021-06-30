HRAO demands extension of free tourist visas till March 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) and Indian Association of Tour Operators (Eastern Region) have urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allow free tourist visas upto March 2023 instead of 2022.

Welcoming the announcement made by Sitharaman on Monday, the hoteliers and tour operators said the free visa facility, if extended till March 2023, would give much needed stimulus for revival of tourism sector. Although loan of Rs 10 lakh to travel agents and tour operators and Rs 1 lakh to tourist guides are aimed at supporting the sector, charging interest on the loans may prove a deterrent, said the associations.

“The travel trade had expected grants for revival of the business or interest free loans up to a period of three years to enable revival of the tourism sector. Fixing limits like Rs 10 lakh for travel agents should not be the benchmark,” said HRAO chairman JK Mohanty.

In a letter to the Minister, Mohanty said the amount may be fixed on income of companies looking at their balance sheet of last three years. But, at present, as tourism is not expected to revive fast, it will be difficult for tour operators and travel agents to repay the loans on time, he said.

The hoteliers lamented that the industry had also appealed for increasing the moratorium period on Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme-1 and 2, but the Finance Minister has not yet made any announcement in this regard. As without tourists and movement of corporate travellers during the lockdown period, almost all hotels are closed, the associations requested the Minister to extend the four year moratorium for revival of hotel industry.