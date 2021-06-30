STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mayurbhanj’s sal seed collectors demand MSP hike

They blamed the SHGs of not procuring the seeds since last year and sought the MSP to be fixed at Rs  50- to Rs 60 per kg of sal seed from the existing Rs 20.

Published: 30th June 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Forest dwellers drying sal seeds on a road near Amarda.

Forest dwellers drying sal seeds on a road near Amarda. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Alleging faulty procurement policy of the government, sal seed collectors in many parts of  Mayurbhanj district have demanded enhancement of minimum support price (MSP) of the seed as the pandemic has affected their livelihood badly. They blamed the SHGs of not procuring the seeds since last year and sought the MSP to be fixed at Rs  50- to Rs 60 per kg of sal seed from the existing Rs 20.

Sakila Murmu, a resident of Nichuapada under Moroda block said it is becoming difficult to make a living selling the minor forest produce, especially during the pandemic in the absence of proper marketing facilities. “Since procurement of sal seeds is not being done by the concerned department, we are forced to resort to distress sale at Rs 10-Rs 12 less than the MSP fixed by the government,” added Murmu.

Small traders from West Bengal and Jharkhand used to procure the seeds at Rs 25-Rs 30 per kg in the pre-pandemic times to make oil out of it but continuous lockdowns restricting inter-State movement has affected the trade. “Now traders do not come. SHGs engaged to procure seeds seldom visit the rural pockets. So all this has put us in hardship and we are selling the seeds  to local traders at throwaway prices. While earlier, we were making Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 annually, we now earn a paltry amount which is barely enough to sustain our families,” said Rukuni Naik, another tribal seed collector in the area.

The district has vast reserves of sal forests which are a major source of livelihood for thousands of forest dwellers in the region. The seeds generally ripen during April and May and fall down from the trees. Tribals living near the forests collect the seeds, clean and dry the seeds and sell as minor forest produce (MFP). To avoid exploitation from both local and outside traders, the government had fixed an MSP for sal seeds and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) of Karanjia and Baripada are engaged in procuring the seeds from the tribals through SHGs. 

Executive engineer of Baripada ITDA Basanta Sethy said the agency has provided Rs 10 lakh for procurement of sal seeds and two centres have been set up at Betnoti and Bangiriposi blocks to facilitate the same. “The SHGs have just started procuring the seeds and we will ensure the collectors get their dues,” added Sethy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sal Seed Collectors in Odisha
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp