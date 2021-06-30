Mother, daughter make suicide bid in Odisha, rescued

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 52-year-old woman and her daughter, 23, from Gobindapur village under Aul police limits, made an alleged suicide attempt by consuming poison on Monday. Before attempting the bid, they posted a video on social media and blamed some family members for their decision.

They were found unconscious and rushed to the district headquarters hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is stable now. Sources said, the woman’s husband had filed a missing complaint with police on Sunday alleging that his wife and daughter had been kidnapped.

But the mother-daughter duo returned to the village the next day. They told police that they had not been kidnapped. However, the same night, they attempted suicide. Aul IIC Salil Pradhan said, the case is under investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)