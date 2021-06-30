STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newly-married 19-year-old woman dies in Odisha; kin allege foul play

The woman’s family members alleged that her husband and in-laws were torturing demanding dowry.

IIC R K Patra said the body was sent for autopsy and the husband is being interrogated. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A newly-married woman died under mysterious circumstances in Laliapul village near Sidingi within Khajauripada police limits here on Tuesday.

She was identified as 19-year-old Soudamini Nayak. While husband Kuber Nayak and in-laws claimed Soudamini committed suicide, the woman’s family members alleged that she was murdered. Sources said Soudamini of Rupajhari village under Banigochha in Nayagarh district, and Kuber were in love and had married six months back.

The woman’s family members alleged that her husband and in-laws were torturing demanding dowry. “On Monday, Soudamini had informed her uncle over phone that she was beaten by her in-laws over dowry and requested him to take her away from there. Due to the lockdown, we could not visit her,” claimed Soudamini’s family.

Basing on the complaint lodged by the woman’s uncle, Khajuripada police registered a case and started investigation. IIC R K Patra said the body was sent for autopsy and the husband is being interrogated.

