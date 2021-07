By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Congress workers of Koraput blocked NH-26 near Umuri Chowk for hours on Tuesday demanding immediate procurement of paddy from farmers.

This led to vehicular traffic disruption in many places on the Visakhapatnam-Raipur highway passing through Jeypore, Koraput and Borrigumma.

Later, Jeypore district civil supplies officer PK Panda rushed to the spot with other officials and assured to take up the matter with the government post which the blockade was lifted.