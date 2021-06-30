STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha extends partial lockdown till July 16 with graded unlocking

Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra said the the weekly shutdown will no more be imposed in the Category A districts, but it will continue in the rest 10 districts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

bhubaneswar lockdown

Security personnel deployed during shutdown near Fire Station square in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday extended the partial lockdown further by 15 days with the relaxation of restrictions for 12 hours in 20 districts where the Covid-19 test positivity rate is below 5% and eight hours in the rest of 10 districts that have been recording a TPR of more than 5%.

The districts have been divided into two categories -- Category A and Category B -- on the basis of Covid caseload, TPR, and other relevant parameters.

The districts under Category A are Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, and Rayagada.

The Category B districts are Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj.

Announcing the graded unlocking in the State from 5 am of July 1 till 6 am of July 16, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra said the weekly shutdown will no more be imposed in the Category A districts, but it will continue in the rest 10 districts to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

“The night curfew will remain in force across the state till the further decision of the government. While all types of shops including street food vendors are allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm in Category A districts, the same relaxation is applicable from 6 am to 2 pm in Category B districts,” Mahapatra said.

Earlier, the government had relaxed lockdown restrictions for 12 hours in 17 districts. Three more districts -- Angul, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhar were added to the list due to improvement in the Covid situation.

ALSO READ | No reassessment, sit for offline exams in July if dissatisfied: Odisha Board of Secondary Education

In a big relief to street food vendors, the government has allowed them to serve to take away food as per the relaxation window. Although salons have been allowed to operate during the relaxation period, all spa, beauty parlours, malls, cinema halls, bars, parks, gymnasiums, educational and coaching
institutions, exhibitions, fairs, swimming pools, jatra/opera, cultural, political, and religious congregations have been strictly prohibited.

The other relaxations given to the Category A districts include the opening of weekly and daily haats with the dispersed sitting arrangement and Covid appropriate behavior, inter-district and intra-district public transport, and operation of autorickshaw and taxi with only two passengers, Mahapatra said.

Inter-district and intra-district public transport by buses will remain suspended and weekly and daily haats will remain closed in Category B districts till July 16. Shops dealing with agriculture-related activities and animal fodder will remain open as per the normal time schedule during the graded unlocking period, he said.

Considering the demands of the cine artists' associations, the state government has allowed outdoor and indoor film shooting in Category A districts while only outdoor shootings are allowed in Category B districts.

The Chief Secretary said all other restrictions like social, political, and religious gatherings, opening up religious places, educational institutions, coaching centres will remain in force across the state.

Marriages have been permitted with approval from local authorities with not more than 25 persons and in case of thread ceremony and funeral/last rite, the number of participants has been capped at 20, including hosts, guests, and priests.

This is for the third time in the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the state government extended the lockdown after enforcing the curbs from May 5 to 19 in the first phase and from May 19 to June 1 in the second phase.

ALSO WATCH | Kerala's Covid-19 fight: A tale of two waves | TNIE Documentary

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government Odisha lockdown COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha COVID measures COVID lockdown
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp