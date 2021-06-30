STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha opposes draft Indian Ports Bill-2021

The draft bill mandates centralisation of many routine functions like conducting inquiry and deciding tariff structure, which will be very limiting and less efficient.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Port

Image for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Odisha government on Tuesday strongly opposed the Centre’s draft Indian Ports Bill-2021 which intends to give statutory status to the Maritime States Development Council (MSDC) to formulate regulations for non-major ports that was until now vested with the states.

In a letter to Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya, State Commerce and Transport  Minister Padmanabha Behera said at present, the authority to make regulations for non-major ports for most subjects lie with the State Maritime Boards/State governments. “The Union government through MSDC seeks to appropriate the State through the proposed Bill. This proposal is against the very spirit of cooperative federalism and empowerment of states,” he said. 

 Behera said the proposed provision instead of making India a strong maritime nation will stunt the growth of port-led development through centralisation of authority. The MSDC is in existence as a notified advisory body since 1997. Its role should continue to be recommendatory and advisory as before. It should only comprise ministers of states and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways like the GST council, he added.

The draft bill mandates centralisation of many routine functions like conducting inquiry and deciding tariff structure, which will be very limiting and less efficient. The officials concerned of the Centre and coastal State governments should be made invitees to the MSDC, Behera said. 

The Minister said Odisha is in the process of constituting the Odisha State Maritime Board. The Bill is now with the Ministry of Home Affairs awaiting the assent of President of India after it was passed in the State Assembly in February this year.

“There is no provision in the Indian Ports Bill, 2021 to include a State maritime board which has been constituted at a later date by a State enactment,” he said, adding, a provision in this regard should be made in the proposed bill by the Centre.  He said that the detailed clause wise response will also be sent by the State government in the near future.

Behera, however, welcomed provisions in the draft bill for matters relating to security and safety of ports, compliances of the country’s obligations under maritime treaties and international instruments to which the country is a party.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian ports bill
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp