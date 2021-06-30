Odisha opposes draft Indian Ports Bill-2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government on Tuesday strongly opposed the Centre’s draft Indian Ports Bill-2021 which intends to give statutory status to the Maritime States Development Council (MSDC) to formulate regulations for non-major ports that was until now vested with the states.

In a letter to Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya, State Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said at present, the authority to make regulations for non-major ports for most subjects lie with the State Maritime Boards/State governments. “The Union government through MSDC seeks to appropriate the State through the proposed Bill. This proposal is against the very spirit of cooperative federalism and empowerment of states,” he said.

Behera said the proposed provision instead of making India a strong maritime nation will stunt the growth of port-led development through centralisation of authority. The MSDC is in existence as a notified advisory body since 1997. Its role should continue to be recommendatory and advisory as before. It should only comprise ministers of states and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways like the GST council, he added.

The draft bill mandates centralisation of many routine functions like conducting inquiry and deciding tariff structure, which will be very limiting and less efficient. The officials concerned of the Centre and coastal State governments should be made invitees to the MSDC, Behera said.

The Minister said Odisha is in the process of constituting the Odisha State Maritime Board. The Bill is now with the Ministry of Home Affairs awaiting the assent of President of India after it was passed in the State Assembly in February this year.

“There is no provision in the Indian Ports Bill, 2021 to include a State maritime board which has been constituted at a later date by a State enactment,” he said, adding, a provision in this regard should be made in the proposed bill by the Centre. He said that the detailed clause wise response will also be sent by the State government in the near future.

Behera, however, welcomed provisions in the draft bill for matters relating to security and safety of ports, compliances of the country’s obligations under maritime treaties and international instruments to which the country is a party.