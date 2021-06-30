STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court upholds Ravenshaw varsity’s decision on admission

The guidelines of admission state that if a selected candidate fails to submit the documents and admission fees on the specified date of counselling, the claim of admission shall be forfeited.

Published: 30th June 2021 09:13 AM

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has endorsed Ravenshaw University’s decision not to allow an applicant to take admission in B Com course after she paid the fees but failed to submit the required original documents during counselling. 

Chief Justice S Muralidhar took up the matter after Justice Biswanath Rath recused himself from hearing it taking exception to the unbecoming behaviour of the counsel of applicant Hritika Mitra on June 22. While dismissing Hritika’s plea, the Chief Justice said the petitioner cannot expect a direction to be issued to the University to grant her admission to the B Com course for the academic session 2020-21 or to permit her to sit for the first semester examination as she did not meet any of the mandatory requirements.

The guidelines of admission state that if a selected candidate fails to submit the documents and admission fees on the specified date of counselling, the claim of admission shall be forfeited. Further Clause-8 of the UG Admission Guidelines, 2020 males it clear that mere payment of admission fee would not entail automatic confirmation of one’s admission and that it must be validated by successful document verification

The University had contended that it would hold good for one set of documents like mark sheets but would not apply to other mandatory documents like school leaving certificate, which are  not digital documents and would have to be produced in original before the University for verification.

The University had also contended that only bonafide students whose names are recorded in the Register of Students are eligible to appear the examination. Accordingly, the petitioner is still not a student of the University as she did not complete her admission formalities as per the admission guidelines and prospectus of the University.

