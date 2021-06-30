STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relatives can take bodies of Covid negative people in Odisha

The State government has decided to handover bodies of patients found to be negative for Covid-19

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State government has decided to handover bodies of patients found to be negative for Covid-19 at death to family members only if they desire and give an undertaking to abide by Covid protocols.

As per existing government guidelines, the dead body of the patient who dies during the course of treatment for Covid-19 is cremated by the local authorities in consultation with family members, in a dignified manner by observing Covid protocols.

In a letter to Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CDMOs, the Health department stated that properly sanitised bodies of Covid negative people can be handed over to family members in sealed bags with advisory of safe disposal so that they can conduct last rites as per their customary practice.

“The family members will have to give an undertaking that they will follow the protocols like not opening the body bag or touching/kissing the dead body and maintain the Covid appropriate behaviour,” the letter stated.

