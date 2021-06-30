STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Special herbal oil massage for Trinity in sick room by Sri Jagannath temple's physician

The Trinity was given a special oil massage by the physician of Sri Jagannath temple on the sixth day of the Anasar period on Tuesday.

Published: 30th June 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Wooden structures of the three chariots parked at the construction yard on Bada Danda in Puri.

Wooden structures of the three chariots parked at the construction yard on Bada Danda in Puri. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PURI: The Trinity was given a special oil massage by the physician of Sri Jagannath temple on the sixth day of the Anasar period on Tuesday. The deities are being treated with ‘Phuluri tela’, a special herbal oil, which according to the physician would give them strength and cure them from their sickness. Prepared by the Bada Odia mutt, the herbal oil was buried underground a year back. It was retrieved on Monday and blended with several aromatic herbs.

Believed to be suffering from fever after the grand bath, Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are in the Anasar Ghara (sick room) for 15 days. On fruit diet, the deities are being provided energy drink while dressed in white clothes and flowers. 

On the day, various fruits like pineapple, mango, ripe jackfruit, guava, banana besides Tulsi and varieties of flowers for deities reached Srimandir from Biswamitra mutt of Kakatpur and Madhabanand of Niali. Trilochan Mishra, who led the procession from Niali Madhabanand mutt, said, “The association between the religious institutions of Prachi Valley with the Srimandir is ancient. This practice was stopped for several years but resumed in 2000.” 

On the other hand, around 200 workers including carpenters, blacksmiths, Roopakaras, Chitrakaras and Bhoi servitors are toiling hard to complete the three chariots under the supervision of the three Biswakarmas (chief carpenters). Biswakarma of Nandighosh rath Bijay Mahapatra said around 85 per cent of the construction work has been completed. “We are ahead of the schedule and all the three chariots would be ready before the annual Rath Yatra on July 12,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration has started the second phase of RT-PCR test of servitors ahead of the grand event. As per the SOP, servitors have to undergo RT-PCR test four times beginning from Snana Yatra till Niladri Bije. Servitors testing negative for Covid-19 will be allowed to participate in Rath Yatra rituals.

The servitors and police personnel would pull the chariots along the Bada Danda (grand road) to Gundicha temple and repeat the same during Bahuda (return car festival). Like previous year, connectivity to Puri would be sealed for the entire length of Rath Yatra festival,  said Collector Samarth Verma.

‘Resume chariot construction for Baripada Rath Yatra’ 

Servitors and devotees of Lord Jagannath in Baripada have demanded resumption of chariot construction work of the Trinity for the annual Rath Yatra at the Haribaldevjew temple in the district. Led by Rath Mohapatra (head of carpenters) Mrityunjaya Mohapatra and servitor Kameswar Tripathy, a group of devotees met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj on Tuesday and sought permission to carry on the chariot construction work which was stopped two weeks back after a direction from the Endowments department. Mohapatra said construction work of the three chariots was halted 14 days back. Though the State government has not given permission to hold the Rath Yatra at Haribaldevjew temple in Baripada, some rituals must be performed at the chariots during the annual festival and hence, work must resume, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Jagannath temple
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp