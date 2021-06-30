Stricter norms for districts with high TPR: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State government prepares for further unlocking of restrictions from July 1, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday cautioned that districts with higher infection rate will be under constant monitoring in the coming days. Besides, vaccination will be stepped up during the next three months to strengthen the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State virtually, the Chief Minister asked the districts in the red zone to ensure stricter implementation of Covid norms. He said that though the test positivity rate (TPR) of the State has gone below five per cent, it still remains high in some districts. He asked the officials to continue with the house-to-house survey of Covid patients more seriously so that necessary medical facilities can be provided to them without any delay.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to remain fully prepared for a possible third wave with focus on training of doctors to treat children. Besides, he directed that oxygen plants in different hospitals should be operationalised within the scheduled time. Stating that the State is now vaccinating three lakh people daily, he asked district officials to develop all facilities in the vaccination centres for smooth inoculation of people.

Requesting people to strictly follow all Covid guidelines, the Chief Minister said that wearing of masks, hand washing and maintaining social distance should be adhered to without any laxity. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the TPR has not increased in 17 western and coastal districts despite partial relaxation in restrictions.

He, however, said that there will be strict monitoring of Covid-19 guidelines in the undivided Puri, Cuttack, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts where the infection rate is still high. Additional Chief Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said that coastal districts including Khurda and Puri will be under strict surveillance as the TPR remained high in these areas.

He informed that micro containment zones and testing will be given priority by the government to bring down the infection rate. According to the data released by the government, the TPR of State improved to 4.14 per cent (pc).

The State reported 2,640 cases on Tuesday from 63,695 tests. While Balasore (13.5 pc) and Malkangiri (7.5) were in the red zone, eight districts Khurda (5.5), Puri (7.5), Nayagarh (6.2), Jagatsinghpur (5.3), Cuttack (6.1), Dhenkanal (5.3), Bhadrak (5.7) and Mayurbhanj (5.9) are in the yellow zone.

The rest 20 districts are in the green zone. Six districts, Kalahandi (0.7), Ganjam (0.7), Nuapada (0.9), Balangir (0.6), Sambalpur (0.9) and Jharsuguda (0.3) have TPR of less than one pc.