Odisha UG, PG students to get faculty mentors for exams

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Ahead of the final year undergraduate and postgraduate examinations, the Higher Education department has decided to segregate students into groups and provide them mentors to help in preparation for the tests in a focused manner.

Colleges and universities have been asked to designate one faculty member to mentor around seven to eight students in each group. Besides holding online classes, the faculty members will organise doubt clearing classes virtually between July 15 and 31. They will address the students’ queries related to the syllabus and e-exams.

A decision in this regard was taken in a recent meeting between the department, vice-chancellors and faculty of the institutions. Issuing guidelines to this effect on Tuesday, Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra said the list of mentors along with the names of students to be mentored by them will be uploaded to the college and university websites.

As announced earlier, the final year or last semester examinations will be held between July and August. Students may appear for the online test from their home or visit their nearby degree college or university for the purpose.

Utkal University has decided to conduct UG final year exams in online mode from August 5. The back paper exams of first, second and fourth semesters will start from August 13. The university will complete the form fill up process by July 22. Students will appear for 80 marks questions in each paper. The university will send links of question papers to its 300 affiliated colleges 30 minutes prior to the exams. The colleges will download it and send them to students virtually.