STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha UG, PG students to get faculty mentors for exams

Colleges and universities have been asked to designate one faculty member to mentor around seven to eight students in each group.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Ahead of the final year undergraduate and postgraduate examinations, the Higher Education department has decided to segregate students into groups and provide them mentors to help in preparation for the tests in a focused manner.

Colleges and universities have been asked to designate one faculty member to mentor around seven to eight students in each group. Besides holding online classes, the faculty members will organise doubt clearing classes virtually between July 15 and 31. They will address the students’ queries related to the syllabus and e-exams.

A decision in this regard was taken in a recent meeting between the department, vice-chancellors and faculty of the institutions. Issuing guidelines to this effect on Tuesday, Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra said the list of mentors along with the names of students to be mentored by them will be uploaded to the college and university websites.

As announced earlier, the final year or last semester examinations will be held between July and August. Students may appear for the online test from their home or visit their nearby degree college or university for the purpose.

Utkal University has decided to conduct UG final year exams in online mode from August 5. The back paper exams of first, second and fourth semesters will start from August 13. The university will complete the form fill up process by July 22. Students will appear for 80 marks questions in each paper. The university will send links of  question papers to its 300 affiliated colleges 30 minutes prior to the exams. The colleges will download it and send them to students virtually.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp