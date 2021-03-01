Complete infrastructure projects on time, Odisha Chief Secretary tells Collector

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Sunday directed the Keonjhar district administration to ensure that all the infrastructure projects sanctioned are grounded and projects under implementation are completed in a stipulated time.

During a visit to his home district Keonjhar, Mahapatra reviewed the implementation of ongoing works at a meeting with Collector Ashish Thakre and district level officers concerned. Mahapatra directed to develop nature and eco-tourism in the district with direct involvement of locals in development, maintenance and upkeep of the spots.