Handicraft expo major draw in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A handicraft exhibition, organised by Regional Industries Centre, Kalinga Nagar in association with Handloom and Textiles department, at Kuakhia Bazaar, is drawing crowds from across the district.

Products including decorative items made of stone, jute, bamboo and golden grass have been put up for sale at the exhibition which started on February 25 and will end on March 2.

Assistant director (handicrafts) Pravat Mishra said objective of the exhibition is to promote local products. “The event aims to promote local businesses hit by the pandemic. As many as 100 stalls have been set up at the exhibition where artisans have the opportunity to showcase and sell their products to consumers,” he said.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for artisans to interact with customers and apprise themselves of designs and tastes to tailor products to suit current trends. The platform also eliminates the need of middlemen as the artisans showcase their products and sell them directly to customers.