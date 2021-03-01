Luxury sedan lands Odisha groom in trouble 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A groom and his friends were thrashed by a travel firm’s owner and his associates on Saturday after they complained against a defective Audi car rented out to them for Rs 27,500. The victim, Sidhanta Nayak of Patia, had paid Annapurna Hotel and tours and travels owner, Manas Kumar Kar for renting the luxury sedan for his marriage on February 14.

The car reached Nayak’s residence six hours late on the day of wedding. As the procession started, the car developed a technical snag and stopped frequently.

The luxury sedan was then towed by the DJ vehicle for over 1.5 km till the marriage venue in Chandrasekharpur. Police said Nayak and his friend Srusti Avinash asked Kar to refund some of the money they had paid as rent as they faced a huge embarrassment due to the defective car.

On Saturday evening at around 8 pm, Nayak along with Avinash and two others went to Annapurna Hotel near ID Market to amicably sort out the matter.

However, Kar, his wife and a few associates downed the shutter of the hotel and thrashed Nayak and his friends with iron pipes and furniture.

Nayak’s two friends sustained critical injuries in the incident. The culprits also snatched Avinash’s mobile phone on which he was recording the incident and a gold chain.

“Seven persons including Kar have been apprehended while two others are absconding. The involvement of Kar’s wife is being verified and further action will be initiated accordingly,” said an officer of Nayapalli police station.