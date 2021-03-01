Mahanadi river bed falling victim to land grabbers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Emboldened by the district administration’s inaction, local mafia are turning the Mahanadi river bed in the city into an illegal human settlement. Land at old Dhabaleswar Gada near Bidanasi where over 100 families have built their homes in the last two years, is allegedly being sold by some local youths. While 10 per cent of the families are living in thatched houses, the rest have constructed concrete structures in the locality.

The scale of illegal activities underway on the river bed can be gauged by the fact a transformer has been set up on the gada (slope) from which electricity is being supplied to houses. Sources said, the cost of 700-1,000 sq feet land on the river bed varies between 20,000 and Rs 30,000. A person who is constructing a concrete house over 1,000 sq feet land on the river bed said he sealed the deal with some local youths for Rs 30,000. “I know that construction of house on the river bed is illegal.

However, for the time being, the illegal settlement will help me live with my family in my own house. If the administration starts an eviction drive, like others I too shall be able to avail a piece of land and compensation for resettlement,” he said on condition of anonymity.

The settlers feel they do not have anything to lose. Recently, the administration had provided land along with compensation to encroachers while evicting them from government land on the both sides of Taladanda canal for expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

A few families who have been staying on the river bed for the past few years said they are concerned over rise in the number of houses in their neighbourhood in the recent past. Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani did not respond to calls for his comments on the issue.