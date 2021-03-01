Need for further research in science: Director of IIT Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director of IIT Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS) Prof RV Rajakumar emphasised on the contribution of science and technology in bettering human life and the need for further research.

Speaking on the occasion of National Science Day on Sunday, Prof Rajakumar stressed the need for resolving the problems faced by the country in hinterland and contributing to progress of the nation.

“The recent Himachal disaster is pointer to the gaps exist between the disaster studies and mitigation methods. Focus on social relevance in our institutional research is need of the hour,” he said. Vice-Chancellor of SOA University Prof Ashok Mahapatra inspired the students with the glorified messages on how science has been able to alter the lives for a better future. IIT Registrar Col Subodh Kumar and Dean Alumni Affairs and International Relations Prof RK Panda and Dean Academic Affairs Dr PR Sahu also spoke.