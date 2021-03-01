Odia to replace Telugu in schools as Malkangiri tries to win back Jumadang

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: With the recent panchayat polls conducted by Andhra Pradesh (AP) in bordering villages on Odisha side coming as a wake-up call, the State government seems to be getting its act together to reclaim authority in the disputed areas.

While Koraput administration embarked on door-to-door health check-up in disputed Kotia after AP conducted medical camps, its Malkangiri counterpart took the education route to win back Jumadang villagers. It has begun to move students from the village school to another one with Odia as medium of instruction.

A bordering village in Chitrakonda block which is also on the AP radar, a majority of Jumadang residents have adopted Telugu as their mother tongue as AP continues to make territorial bids and lure villagers with various amenities.

On Saturday, a team of officials led by BEO Gayatri Devi visited the village where the neighbouring State has appointed teachers at the local school, and decided to shift the students to Badpada Ashram in Swabhiman Anchal where they will be taught in Odia medium. As many as 14 students took admission in Class I and II at the Badpada school in presence of the BEO on Sunday.

Sources said, many private teachers have been appointed by the AP administration in Jumadang to teach children in Telugu. Some students also reportedly attend schools on the other side. The BEO confirmed the development and said,”On the district administration’s direction, I took the children from Jumadang to Badpada Ashram School and ensured their admission.”