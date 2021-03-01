Odisha farmers’ bike rally to oppose agri laws  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers from western region of the State on Sunday started a bike rally called ‘Ulgulan Sapath Yatra’ from Sambalpur to Bhubaneswar to protest the Union government’s farm laws. The rally which originated from Jail Chowk in Sambalpur city will culminate at the State capital on March 2.

Gathered under the banner of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS), the farmers said new laws will destroy age-old institutions like Agricultural Produce Market Committee, FCI and State Mandi Board. Since MSP is not a legal right in the new Acts, there is every possibility that farmers will not get it at private mandis.

This apart, in contract farming, in the name of gradation, FAQ or low quality, corporates and companies may not abide by the agreement. Since majority of the farmers are small, marginal and sharecroppers, it will be difficult for them to wage a legal battle against corporates in case the agreements are violated, they said.

Convener of POKSSS Ashok Pradhan said farmers across the country are opposing the laws. “We want the Centre to repeal the laws. The Odisha government also does not have any clear stance on the new laws. It has already promulgated ordinances to facilitate the black farm laws. We oppose the stance of the State government and will submit a memorandum to the Odisha Governor over the issue,” he said.