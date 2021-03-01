Odisha parties unite, demand Bharat Ratna for Biju Babu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Members cutting across party lines led by Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro on Sunday demanded Bharat Ratna for former chief minister late Biju Patnaik for his immense contribution towards country’s freedom movement and nation building.

Stating that Biju Babu was not a politician but a statesman, the Speaker said his contribution towards the freedom movement and his role during the second world war have remained an inspiration for generations of people.

Addressing a function to mark the death anniversary of Veer Surendra Sai, the Speaker said every Odia wants that Biju Babu should be conferred with Bharat Ratna on March 5, his birth anniversary. The demand for Bharat Ratna for Biju Babu was also supported by BJP and Congress. Opposition Chief Whip and BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi said Biju Babu’s contribution for development of Odisha is unparalleled. He should be conferred with Bharat Ratna and there should be vociferous demand before the Centre from the State for this, he said.

Senior Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said Biju Babu is pride of not only Odisha but the entire country. “There should be demand from all political parties for Bharat Ratna for the great son of Odisha,” he said. Meanwhile, the ruling BJD has decided to observe the 105th birth anniversary of Biju Babu across the State at the constituency level.

“Meeting of the active members of the BJD should be convened at the constituency level to discuss the success story of the party during the last 20 years,” Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said in a letter to all state office bearers, observers, MPs and MLAs of the party. Stating that Biju Babu is the great architect of Odisha’s development, the Chief Minister said the State is steadfastly progressing for the last 20 years in the path shown by him.

He also advised the Biju Mahila Janata Dal to organise conventions at the Assembly constituency level on March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day. The Chief Minister thanked all the BJD functionaries for their contribution in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic in the State. He advised the party leaders and workers to strictly abide by Covid-19 regulations while celebrating Biju Babu’s birth anniversary and International Women’s Day.