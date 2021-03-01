Sabyasachi, Archita to tie knot today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The much talked about couple of Ollywood, Sabyasachi and Archita, will get married at a resort in Rajasthan on Monday. The leading actors, who got engaged on Sunday, announced their wedding through their social media accounts. Sabyasachi said the wedding will be held in presence of just family members and close relatives at Neemarana Fort Palace in Rajasthan.

“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and our families it gives us immense happiness in sharing that our wedding is happening tomorrow,” tweeted the actor who has been in the limelight for helping several migrants and poor families during the lockdown and after that. The actors, who were dating each other for a long time, have worked together in several films and given several hits. They are counted among the few successful couples in the Odia film industry.