Training programme for jail pharmacists in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Prison and Correctional Services on Sunday organised a training programme for pharmacists of about 30 jails under Cuttack range to enhance their skills to deal with any emergency situation. The training programme was held at Special Jail in Jharpada here.

Doctors from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, KIMS and SUM hospitals along with officials of de-addiction centres imparted training to the jail pharmacists on how to handle psychiatric and drug addicted inmates, and steps to be taken if a prisoner suffers a cardiac arrest before rushing him/her to a hospital. In another development, a four-week long dental camp organised by KIMS has commenced at Jharpada jail for its inmates.