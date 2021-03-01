Union Minister Pradhan comes out in full support of Odisha's heritage plan

By Express News Service

PURI: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday came in full support of Odisha government’s ongoing Sri Jagannath heritage corridor project. Pradhan said everyone should unconditionally support all the development works that are being carried out in Puri, the holy abode of Lord Jagannath. The Union Minister said ‘some persons are misleading the public’ on draft bylaws framed by NMA and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act.

His statements came a day after Bhubaneswar MP and fellow party leader Aparajita Sarangi criticised the State government for demolition of ancient structures in Puri and Bhubaneswar. Sarangi had criticised the government for bulldozing heritage monuments that fall in the 75 metre radius of the temple in the name of beautification and development and described them as ‘unlawful activity.’

On the day, Pradhan interacted with servitors who aired their grievances at the meeting held in the Special Circuit House. Chhatisha Nijog Naik Janardan Pattajoshi Mahapatra and senior servitor leader Damodar Mahasuar were present during the discussion. Pradhan assured them that both the Central and State governments would look into their problems and address them.

Later in the afternoon, Pradhan laid foundation stones of two community centres, one on Jhadeswari Club premises and another at Baseli Sahi. BJP MLAs Jayant Sarangi of Puri and Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mahapatra of Brahmagiri besides national spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra were present.

Sarangi’s criticism of the State government at the eye camp for servitors which she inaugurated came as a shock for several members of Sri Jagannath temple managing body who were present as they are seeking renomination to the committee.

A couple of members present during Sarangi’s address are now doubtful of their re-nomination, sources said. The tenure of the existing committee expires in March. A race is on among various servitors to get chosen as members of temple managing committee. There are five members from the servitors’ body in the committee.

Rs 175 cr to be spent on projects from GAIL CSR fund

Puri: Around Rs 175 crore would be spent on various projects in Puri from the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund of GAIL and its subsidiaries, Union Minister for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Sunday. Pradhan said Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated from the CSR fund for construction of two community centres and Kalyan Mandap in Puri. These projects would help generate employment for locals. This apart, another Rs 27 crore has been allocated for other projects. The Union Minister further said residents of Puri town would get cooking gas through pipelines. Besides, persons above 60 years of age and those with health problems would be vaccinated free of cost in government hospitals from March 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special emphasis on developing Puri. This includes laying of coastal highway, assistance during Covid-19 pandemic besides conducting the Nabakalebara ritual of Lord Jagannath and Rath Yatra during lockdown, a release stated. Pradhan also donated Rs 1 lakh to Shree Jagannath Temple for development of the 12th century shrine.