850-year-old mutt faces bulldozer as eviction resumes

PURI: After a gap of almost a year, the demolition drive to clear the security zone in 75 metre radius of Sri Jagannath temple started on Monday as the bulldozers hit the historic Radhaballav mutt bringing down a portion of it. Around nine metre from the front of the mutt building having 13 shops and commercial outlets, popularly called ‘Kansari Patti’ are set to be demolished. Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu along with several platoons of police force regulated the traffic of visitors during the demolition drive.

Founded by Nimbarkacharya in 1168 AD during the reign of King Chodagang Dev, Radhaballav is one of the oldest mutts of Puri which was built to propagate Radha Krishna Bhakti cult. Later, Lala Sevakram, an ardent follower of Nimbarkacharya, established the mutt in front of Sri Jagannath temple and dedicated it for the spread of the cult. It was Nimbarkacharya who started dressing Lord Jagannath on the Ratnasimhasan in special Krishna veshas during the last four days of the month-long Kartik Brata.

The 850-odd year-old mutt plays an important role in observance of various nitees (rituals) of the Trinity. It also established two colleges, one at Dalanai under Gop block and the other in Naugaon. Besides, it renders religious service to Lord Jagannath like Aalat Chamara Seva, offering of Panti Bhog during Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra. It stands on an acre land and has thousands of acres of farmland across the State.

Sricharan Das, the 83rd Mahant in line of succession, informed that as per ancient texts, famous poet Jaydeva composed the Geeta Govinda while staying in the mutt for several months. Das said the 75-metre radius covers a small portion of the mutt and he is willing to sacrifice a patch of land for the heritage corridor project.

Sub-Collector Sahu said the mutt will be paid `1 lakh a month till new shops are allotted. The old temple of the mutt is being reconstructed. The eviction drive is being carried out smoothly, he added.Around 85 per cent of the structures falling within the 75-metre radius have already been demolished. The eviction drive had come to a halt after Covid-19 lockdown was enforced in Puri town.