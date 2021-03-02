STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Acid attack survivor Pramodini ties the knot   

The wedding was solemnised at Kanakpur in presence of her family members and 20 acid attack survivors of Chhanv Foundation.

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ACID attack survivor Pramodini Roul tied the knot with her fiance Saroj Kumar at her residence in Jagatsinghpur on Monday.The wedding was solemnised at Kanakpur in presence of her family members and 20 acid attack survivors of Chhanv Foundation.

Pramodini, who suffered a brutal acid attack by a spurned lover in 2009, was under treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital for five years. Her face was disfigured, she lost her vision and the attack left her paralysed. It was during her treatment at SCB in 2014 that she met Saroj, a medicine representative, who helped her heal and overcome the trauma. After recovering, Pramodini joined the Sheroes wing of Chhanv Foundation which works to empower acid attack fighters. The couple got engaged in Lucknow in 2018. 

Her attacker Santosh Kumar Bedanta, a former paramilitary jawan, and his accomplice Biswajit Dalsinghray who assisted him in purchasing acid were arrested in 2017 for Jammu and Kashmir and Nayagarh respectively.Last week, Pramodini and Saroj had met Governor Ganeshi Lal seeking his blessings at her wedding. “Her courage and grit is an example for all who have faced some kind of adversity”, the Governor had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Acid attack survivor
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp