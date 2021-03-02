STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Backward classes survey from May 1  

Senior Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati also questioned the move of the government.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) will start the survey of social and educational condition of the backward classes from May 1.Chairperson of OSCBC Raghunath Biswal on Monday held a meeting to assess the preparedness for undertaking the survey. The final data of the survey is expected to be available on June 11. Official sources said a meeting will be chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra soon to review the preparedness for the survey.  Later, meetings will be held by the Collectors at district level for the purpose.

The government had approved the commission’s proposal to conduct the survey on February 26. In a notification, the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Class Welfare department has requested the Chairperson to take appropriate steps for the survey.The Odisha Cabinet on January 12 last year had unanimously decided to move the Centre to conduct a socio-economic caste enumeration simultaneously along with the General Census in 2021. However, the Centre had rejected the government’s proposal.

However, the move of the government has come in for sharp criticism from the BJP and Congress. Describing the decision to conduct the survey as another instance of vote bank politics by the government, general secretary of the State BJP Lekhashree Samantsinghar alleged that this is nothing new for the government. “There is a provision for reservation of 27 per cent for the OBCs, why the government is not implementing this. Let the government answer this first,” she said and added that it is another attempt by the government to mislead the people.Senior Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati also questioned the move of the government. The decision for conducting the survey is politically motivated in view of the panchayat polls next year, he said.

Comments

