Chhattisgarh closes Kalma gates ahead of summer  

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh has once again raised its head with the summer already knocking at the doors and the neighbouring state apparently adopting measures to conserve water on the upstream. Sources said, 65 of the 66 gates of Chhattisgarh’s Kalma barrage, situated along the border of Jharsuguda district, have been shut close. As a result, not a single drop of water is coming to Hirakud Reservoir.

Objections have been raised over the move by Chhattisgarh government to close all the gates of Mahanadi river in upper catchment areas even as the Met department has predicted a harsh summer ahead.Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said Odisha government has strongly objected to this move. The Chhattisgarh government has renewed the dispute by blocking Mahanadi water. However, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is in direct touch with the Centre on the issue and an early solution to the dispute will be reached soon, he said.

Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Kumar Mohanty said Mahanadi river is the lifeline of 20 districts of Odisha but Chhattisgarh is forcibly blocking Mahanadi water against the interest of Odisha people.Odisha government had approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over construction of dams and barrages on Mahanadi river by Chhattisgarh and the matter is now sub-judice. However, in violation of the apex green body’s order, the neighbouring State has blocked water during the non-monsoon season.

Villagers in lower catchment areas of Odisha alleged that they have been suffering in absence of water since last five years. Though backwater of Hirakud stretches up to the border village Sukhasoda, the river bed has dried up. In such a situation, many local farmers, who have started cultivation, have been left in the lurch.

“Despite repeated pleas to open its barrages, Chhattisgarh government is yet to pay heed to the genuine demands of people of bordering areas of Jharsuguda who are largely dependent on Mahanadi river. The NGT should direct Chhattisgarh not to block Mahanadi water,” said the villagers.