Congress protests fuel price hike, unemployment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of Chhatra Congress activists including NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan were detained by police while proceeding to gherao Naveen Niwas in protest against the unprecedented rise in fuel price and growing unemployment in the State.

They broke police barricade at Raj Mahal square here while on their way to Naveen Niwas following which several senior leaders of the State unit of NSUI were detained. Earlier, the NSUI organised ‘Noukari do ya degree wapas lo’ programme at the Congress Bhawan in which senior leaders of the party including OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik targeted both the Centre and the State for their failure to create jobs for the youths.