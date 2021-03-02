Demarcation of Gahirmatha by March-end: Govt to HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State government has informed the Orissa High Court that work is in progress for clear demarcation of Gahirmatha Sanctuary, the world’s largest rookery of Olive Ridley sea turtles.In an affidavit, Rajnagar DFO (Wildlife) Bikash Ranjan Dash said 15 floating buoys are being installed along the boundary of the sanctuary in the sea to prevent entry of fishing trawlers. The process of installation will be completed by end of March, he said.

The affidavit was filed in response to notices issued by the Court after registering suo motu a PIL on Olive Ridley deaths on February 23. According to the affidavit, protection of the sanctuary is regulated by the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 where movement of boats / trawlers is prohibited up to 20 km length towards sea from the shore under Odisha Marine Fisheries Regulation Act.

Dash said so far 30 boats have been seized for illegal fishing in Gahirmatha sanctuary area. In the process, 167 persons have been arrested and forwarded to the court of law.In Rajnagar mangrove forest division (wildlife) area, 14 onshore and two offshore camps have been established for protection and monitoring of turtles from November to March. As per the reports received from the turtle protection camps as on February 23 this year, 564 dead turtles (239 male and 325 female) had been found along the entire 130 km stretch including Gahirmatha.On February 26, the High Court had formed a three-member committee to study the turtle deaths along the Gahirmatha coast and Rushikulya river mouth. The committee is expected to submit the report by March 10.