Development, heritage should go hand in hand, says Aparajita Sarangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday expressed her agony over the destruction of many heritage monuments in the Ekamra Kshetra.She visited the Suka-Sari temple complex - where excavation is underway - on the invitation of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the day. Sarangi said she came to know that many heritage structures were demolished during the ongoing heritage corridor development.

In a series of tweets, she said, “On the invitation of ASI, I visited the areas around Lingaraj temple, the site of current excavation. Got to know that many heritage structures were lying underneath the prohibited zone. What a treasure! Conservation of heritage and development should go together within rules.”

Stating that the ASI and sevayats of the Lingaraj temple informed her about demolition of three ancient Maths and many other heritage structures for beautification, Aparajita sought to know which heritage conservationist advised the State government on the beautification plan. Lending support in her fight to protect the invaluable monuments from destruction, retired IAS officer Prasanna Mishra said, “Hon’ble MP from Bhubaneswar on this issue may be ploughing lonely furrow; but her candid views on mass scale demolition of heritage structures for “heritage development” are absolutely remarkable and relevant.”