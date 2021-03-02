Elderly citizens not to be allowed into Lingaraj shrine on Shivaratri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated in the Lingaraj temple this year amid Covid-19 restrictions on entry of senior citizens and children. While no devotees will be allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum, they can enter the 11th century temple till its Ada Katha (space outside the sanctum sanctorum).This was decided at a preparatory meeting between the higher officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and presidents of Brahman Nijog, Puja Panda Nijog, Badu Nijog and Samartha Nijog on Monday.Shivaratri will be celebrated on March 11 this year.

Commissioner of BMC Prem Chandra Chaudhary said people aged 60 and above and children below 10 years of age will not be allowed into the temple during Maha Shivaratri owing to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Devotees will be screened at the entrance of the temple and those found having symptoms would have to undergo antigen test at the spot.

Barricades will be put both outside and inside the shrine to ensure social distancing and smooth movement of devotees. Wearing a mask will be mandatory for all.On the day, the shrine will open at 2 am and after Mangala Alati and Abakash, Sahana Mela (public view) will be allowed 3.30 am onwards. The Mahadeepa will be lifted atop the temple around 10 pm. Devotees will be allowed to light clay lamps outside the temple. “But no decision has been taken on allowing devotees to sit inside the temple till the Mahadeepa is lifted”, said secretary of Brahmana Nijog, Biranchi Narayan Pati.

Devotees will be allowed entry from Singhdwara and exit through Dakshinadwara and Uttaradwara of the temple.While senior sevayats of all the four Nijogs will be allowed to perform the rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum, the Covid restrictions will be applicable to their elderly family members and children. “Family members of all the sevayats will be allowed special entry till the Ada Katha from 4 am to 5 am” Pati added. The Nijogs have requested the civic body to make water arrangements for the devotees during the festival in wake of the rising temperature.Every year, over a lakh devotees attend the Maha Shivaratri celebrations in the temple.

