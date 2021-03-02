STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Elderly citizens not to be allowed into Lingaraj shrine on Shivaratri

Barricades will be put both outside and inside the shrine to ensure social distancing and smooth movement of devotees.

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated in the Lingaraj temple this year amid Covid-19 restrictions on entry of senior citizens and children. While no devotees will be allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum, they can enter the 11th century temple till its Ada Katha (space outside the sanctum sanctorum).This was decided at a preparatory meeting between the higher officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and presidents of Brahman Nijog, Puja Panda Nijog, Badu Nijog and Samartha Nijog on Monday.Shivaratri will be celebrated on March 11 this year.

Commissioner of BMC Prem Chandra Chaudhary said people aged 60 and above and children below 10 years of age will not be allowed into the temple during Maha Shivaratri owing to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.  Devotees will be screened at the entrance of the temple and those found having symptoms would have to undergo antigen test at the spot.

Barricades will be put both outside and inside the shrine to ensure social distancing and smooth movement of devotees. Wearing a mask will be mandatory for all.On the day, the shrine will open at 2 am and after Mangala Alati and Abakash, Sahana Mela (public view) will be allowed 3.30 am onwards. The Mahadeepa will be lifted atop the temple around 10 pm. Devotees will be allowed to light clay lamps outside the temple. “But no decision has been taken on allowing devotees to sit inside the temple till the Mahadeepa is lifted”, said secretary of Brahmana Nijog, Biranchi Narayan Pati. 

Devotees will be allowed entry from Singhdwara and exit through Dakshinadwara and Uttaradwara of the temple.While senior sevayats of all the four Nijogs will be allowed to perform the rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum, the Covid restrictions will be applicable to their elderly family members and children. “Family members of all the sevayats will be allowed special entry till the Ada Katha from 4 am to 5 am” Pati added. The Nijogs have requested the civic body to make water arrangements for the devotees during the festival in wake of the rising temperature.Every year, over a lakh devotees attend the Maha Shivaratri celebrations in the temple. 

MEASURES
 Barricading will be done to streamline entry of devotees
 Devotees will be screened at the entrance of the temple and those found having symptoms may undergo antigen test at the spot
 Devotees will be allowed entry from Singhdwara and exit through Dakshinadwara and Uttaradwara of the temple

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Shivaratri Lingaraj temple
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp