Hot days ahead, so are cool nights, says IMD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE summer of 2021 may well be harsher than the previous years, going by the Met office’s outlook for the ensuing three months. The days will be hotter but the nights could be calmer.While temperature shot up to 40 degree Celsius in February, it is expected to go above the normal in March, April and May. There are 70 to 100 percent (pc) chances of the State witnessing 0.66 degree above normal maximum temperature in these three months, said the seasonal outlook of India Meteorological Department (IMD) based on the predictions of the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS).

Chhattisgarh and Odisha, in particular, will bear the brunt of the above-normal heat. Similarly, north, north-west and north-east region, over few sub-divisions of western parts will also face the hot conditions, said the IMD. However, the brighter side could be that the nights which may be cooler than normal. “Most subdivisions of east and adjoining central India including Odisha and few sub-divisions of extreme northern parts in the country are likely to experience below normal minimum temperature between March and May,” DGM IMD Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told TNIE.

In last 24 hours, maximum day temperature was markedly above normal at many places in north interior districts and at a few places in coastal districts. It was appreciably above normal in south interior districts. The maximum temperature was also above normal at a few places in south Odisha during the period. Baripada and Talcher were the hottest on Monday and recorded 39.8 degree Celsius each, followed by Angul 39.7 degree. Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 38 and 39 degree respectively on the day.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said the average maximum temperature of Bhubaneswar in February is 31.5 degree Celsius. However, the average recorded in the city last month was 37.4 degree which is nearly 6 degree above normal. “Interiors parts of the State have also been recording high temperatures from the last few days. Scorching conditions occurring before the normal dates are attributed to displacement of semi-permanent anticyclone. This weather feature invariably marked over the north Bay of Bengal is responsible for throwing moist air along and off the coast mitigating the heat factor,” it added.