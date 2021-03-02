STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hot days ahead, so are cool nights, says IMD

In last 24 hours, maximum day temperature was markedly above normal at many places in north interior districts and at a few places in coastal districts.

Published: 02nd March 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

heatwave, summers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE summer of 2021 may well be harsher than the previous years, going by the Met office’s outlook for the ensuing three months. The days will be hotter but the nights could be calmer.While temperature shot up to 40 degree Celsius in February, it is expected to go above the normal in March, April and May. There are 70 to 100 percent (pc) chances of the State witnessing 0.66 degree above normal maximum temperature in these three months, said the seasonal outlook of India Meteorological Department (IMD) based on the predictions of the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS).

Chhattisgarh and Odisha, in particular, will bear the brunt of the above-normal heat. Similarly, north, north-west and north-east region, over few sub-divisions of western parts will also face the hot conditions, said the IMD. However, the brighter side could be that the nights which may be cooler than normal. “Most subdivisions of east and adjoining central India including Odisha and few sub-divisions of extreme northern parts in the country are likely to experience below normal minimum temperature between March and May,” DGM IMD Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told TNIE. 

In last 24 hours, maximum day temperature was markedly above normal at many places in north interior districts and at a few places in coastal districts. It was appreciably above normal in south interior districts. The maximum temperature was also above normal at a few places in south Odisha during the period. Baripada and Talcher were the hottest on Monday and recorded 39.8 degree Celsius each, followed by Angul 39.7 degree. Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 38 and 39 degree respectively on the day.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said the average maximum temperature of Bhubaneswar in February is 31.5 degree Celsius. However, the average recorded in the city last month was 37.4 degree which is nearly 6 degree above normal. “Interiors parts of the State have also been recording high temperatures from the last few days. Scorching conditions occurring before the normal dates are attributed to displacement of semi-permanent anticyclone. This weather feature invariably marked over the north Bay of Bengal is responsible for throwing moist air along and off the coast mitigating the heat factor,” it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
summer
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp