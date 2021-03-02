STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jeweller hunters strike again, 22-yr-old shot dead

This is the third case of jewellers being gunned down in the district.

Published: 02nd March 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 22-year-old jeweller was gunned down by unidentified miscreants in broad daylight in Sundargarh’s Bargaon block on Monday sending shockwaves among the community in the district where ornament-makers have continued to be targeted by criminals with brazenness.

Police said, Rohit Verma was opening his shop at Bargaon in the morning when the miscreants attempted to loot his bag containing valuable ornaments. When he resisted, they opened fire at him. The neighbouring shop owner Saroj Das intervened but he too was shot at. In the melee, the assailants dropped the firearm and fled. Verma and Das were rushed to a private hospital 70 km away at Rourkela. Verma was pronounced dead while Das was admitted for critical care.

This is the third case of jewellers being gunned down in the district in last two and half months. The other two cases were reported in Rourkela in December within days of each other. None of the cases has been detected yet, leaving the community scared.

Taking stock of the situation, Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said two teams have been formed to probe the case. While one is looking after field investigation, the other is working with the cyber cell. On being asked if same set of miscreants is involved in all the crimes, the SP said investigation is underway. 

On the evening of December 14 last year, three bike-borne miscreants had shot at a woman jeweller Nirmal Soni in TCI area within Brahmani Tarang police limits of Rourkela but failed in their loot attempt. Soni succumbed 13 days later on December 28. 

The same month, Saroj Sahu, salesman of a jewellery store was carrying ornaments worth about `20 lakh to the owner’s house when he was shot dead by three miscreants on the STI road over bridge under RN Pali police limits of Rourkela. The killers decamped with the valuables.The latest incident has sent shock waves in the community who now fear for their safety. Sources said all the three crimes seem to have common link. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeweller broad daylight
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp