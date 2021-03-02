Large tracts of forests engulfed in raging fire

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As the summer heats up and threatens to be even more gruelling, increasing forest fire incidents in different parts of the district have become a cause of concern. As many as four fire incidents have been reported in Krushnapur forest section under Khuntuni range and Sadar section of Athagarh division during the last two weeks.

On Monday, a major fire broke out at Charigharia forest under Dalijoda range in Cuttack forest division. Favoured by wind, the fire which erupted at about 3 pm has engulfed vast forest area. Three fire fighting teams have been engaged to bring the forest fire under control. Panicked, people living in the nearby localities have placed wet carpets on their houses.

While locals alleged that some unscrupulous persons have set the forest afire to hunt animals, forest officials, however, have attributed it to people’s carelessness. Wildfires are caused by non-extinguished beedi and cigarette butts, or as a result of lighting firewood in the forests that spread easily through the dry leaves and vegetation, said a forest official. A senior forest official said a special squad would be formed soon to keep a watch on forests and corner those who are destroying forest by setting fire.