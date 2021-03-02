Loot bid: Miscreants open fire at petrol pump staff  

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A petrol pump employee sustained a bullet injury while another had a close shave after three armed bike-borne miscreants opened fire after a failed bid to loot cash from them on NH-16 near Chhatia Bazaar under Byree police limits here on Monday.The duo was on its way to deposit cash in a bank at Chhatia Bazaar when the miscreants came on a motorcycle and fired at them while attempting to snatch the bag containing cash.

While one of them sustained a bullet injury on his left hand, the other riding pillion escaped unhurt. Though locals rushed to the spot, the miscreants managed to flee. The injured employee was first rushed to the local hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.On being informed, Jajpur SDPO Chinmaya Kumar Nayak along with Byree Police reached the spot and started investigation.A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify and nab the miscreants, police said.