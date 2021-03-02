Man held for raping 3-yr-old niece 

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old was allegedly raped by her uncle in Maskapadar village near Lanjigarh of Kalahandi district on Sunday night.The accused, 22-year-old Kunu Majhi of Santpur village, has been arrested by police. Police sources said Majhi had come to his sister-in-law’s house to attend Jhami Yatra in Maskapadar village. At around 9 pm, he took his niece to the yatra on pretext of buying her sweets and toys.

Instead, he took the girl to a deserted place and raped her. He later dropped the victim in her house and went back to his village. The mother found the girl bleeding and admitted her to Lanjigarh community health centre. She was then shifted to Bhawanipatna government hospital as her condition deteriorated. With no improvement in her health, the girl was finally shifted to VIMSAR, Burla. Meanwhile, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint against Majhi with Lanjigarh police basing on which the accused was nabbed while he was trying to escape on a bike. The accused was sent for medical examination, Lanjigarh IIC Satyananda Patra said.