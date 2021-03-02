More containment zones near VSSUT  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district administration on Monday declared Jagruti Vihar of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Burla as the new micro-containment zone after fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the locality.Through a notice, the authorities declared Blocks - 5 and 6 of Jagruti Vihar, located near VSSUT, as micro-containment zones. Similarly, Block D-7 and 8 as well as C were declared as buffer zones.

Restrictions have also been enforced in the new zones. Only essential activities will be allowed within the containment zone and a strict perimeter put in place to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these areas except for medical emergencies and maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

Meanwhile, authorities of VSSUT have postponed the examination of final year students which was scheduled on Monday. The pending examinations were scheduled on March 1, 7 and 14. In-charge Vice-Chancellor BB Pati said the examination which was postponed will be rescheduled within three days. However, the other two examinations will not be postponed, he added.

Contact tracing is underway and the district administration is carrying out tests of students in the hostels.

On February 27, 25 students of the university tested positive for Covid-19. This prompted the authorities to take stringent measures to isolate the students in the hostels.