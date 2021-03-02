STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NHRC seeks reports on Hirakud oustees

The NHRC has been passing a series of directions adjudicating the petition and rejoinder filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

Published: 02nd March 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments to submit action taken reports on the present condition of people displaced for the construction of Hirakud dam. The apex human rights panel has also sought compliance report from the chief secretaries of both the states in response to the interim report submitted by Special Rapporteur BB Mishra.

The commission has deputed Mishra once again for conducting further investigation and submit his final report in eight weeks. More than one lakh people were displaced and 360 villages covering more than 1,23,000 acre of land taken over for the dam project during 1952-53. Even nearly seven decades after the large-scale displacement, the third generation of some of the oustees are yet to be compensated due to apathetic attitude of the administration.

The NHRC has been passing a series of directions adjudicating the petition and rejoinder filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.“The State authorities have been playing dirty tricks of consuming time and delaying the process of ensuring basic human rights of victims. The Special Rapporteur has visited few areas and submitted interim report explaining the tragic condition of human life due to failure and inaction of the State,” Tripathy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHRC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp