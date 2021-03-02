Odisha police seize counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 7.9 crore, three detained

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JEYPORE: In one of the biggest hauls, Koraput Police on Tuesday seized counterfeit currency valued at Rs 7.9 crore from three persons during a regular check in Sunabeda. The notes were all in Rs 500 denomination.

Sources said the notes were being carried in a Ford Figo car from Raipur to Visakhapatnam when police intercepted the vehicle and carried out a check. The notes were packed in several bags inside the car, DIG (South Western) Rajesh Pandit said.

This is one of the biggest hauls of counterfeit currency in the state. The three persons have been detained.

Initial investigation revealed that the notes were printed locally in Raipur and were on the way to Visakhapatnam for circulation through other persons. The manufacturers of the notes are believed to have destroyed the printing machine to eliminate evidence. Their plan was to release the duplicates into the market in a slow manner but details are awaited.

Police are carrying out detailed investigation into the source and distribution, Koraput SP Varun G said.

Though the notes did not have security features like thread, gullible people could be easily fooled.