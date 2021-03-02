Patient alleges use of expired saline at DHH

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A diarrhoea patient, who was admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here on Sunday evening, has alleged he was administered expired saline water by the hospital staff.

The 45-year-old patient Saroj Sahu said soon after he was administered the intravenous fluid, he felt uneasy and lost consciousness. “While I regained my senses after being administered two injections, the attendant of a patient next to me on Monday noticed that the saline bottles were used post expiry date and raised a complaint,” alleged Sahu. A relative of another patient in the ward made a similar complaint.

“I too feel I was administered an expired saline as I felt nausea and uneasy. This matter needs investigation,” said Sahu. Sambalpur ADMO Alekh Mahapatra said he visited the ward after such allegations surfaced. “Usually, the expiry date of the saline bottle is checked before it is administered. The matter will be probed and action taken if anyone is found guilty,” he said.