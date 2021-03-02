Vaccine drive kicks off in Odisha  

By Express News Service

The Phase II Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate senior citizens and people above 45 years of age with comorbidities commenced across the State on Monday. The exercise will be carried out across 153 health facilities including 21 private hospitals initially.

In Sundargarh, 920 shots were administered to senior citizens, frontline and health workers at five government and one private hospitals in the district. Chief district medical officer Dr SK Mishra said a total of 385 senior citizens, 292 second line healthcare workers and 243 frontline workers were vaccinated. On the first day, persons with comorbidities did not receive the jabs.

The vaccines were administered at NTPC Medical College and Hospital in Sundargarh town, Rourkela Government Hospital, Panposh urban community health centre, Ispat General Hospital and the privately-run JP Hospital.

From Tuesday, the vaccination exercise will start at 51 government health institutions across the district. Besides the JP Hospital, another Rourkela-based private hospital Hi-Tech MCH would start vaccination.

Mishra said the jabs would be given free of cost at government vaccination centres while the two private hospitals would charge `250 per shot. While `150 will be charged for the vaccine, `100 would go towards logistic cost of the private hospital.

Similarly, 103 persons received vaccine on the first day in Sambalpur district. The drive was conducted at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) only. Collector Shubham Saxena visited the DHH to review the exercise. To expedite the drive, the district administration has decided to increase the number of vaccination centres to six from Tuesday.

Apart from two centres at the DHH, vaccines will be provided at Kuchinda and Rairakhol sub-divisional hospitals besides Hirakud CHC and Ainthapali urban primary health centre. A target has been set to vaccinate 100 persons at each centre. A health official said due to technical glitch in the online portal, many eligible beneficiaries could not register themselves to receive the vaccine as a result the turnout was low in the district.

However, to identify the beneficiaries and ease the process of registration, the administration has decided to engage anganwadi and ASHA workers to collect details of the beneficiaries and later register online.

In Koraput, the vaccination drive received an overwhelming response from senior citizens at different health centres. The district administration has opened 25 centres including SLN MCH at Koraput and Jeypore DHH for the exercise. A target has been set to vaccinate around 500 persons per day, 20 at each centre. In view of the rush at vaccination centres, the administration had asked health authorities to vaccinate 100 persons in Jeypore DHH and Koraput MCH.

Jagannath Satpathy, a senior citizen of Jeypore said, “I received the vaccine in Jeypore DHH and am feeling fine. The health staff monitored my condition after vaccination.”

114 elderly persons receive jabs in Kotia

Koraput: The Koraput administration vaccinated 114 elderly persons in the disputed Kotia panchayat on Monday. The health officials have identified 1,500 senior citizens who will be vaccinated at the centre set up at Kotia panchayat in next 10 days. Subsequently, the second dose of the vaccine would be administered after 28 days. On the day, the beneficiaries were asked to remain at the centre for half an hour after vaccination to monitor their health condition. The exercise was carried out under the supervision of Dr Durgamadhav Panda and Dr Bhagbat Murmu along with other health staff.

