24 injured as bus turns turtle on Mahakalapada-Kendrapara road

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As many as 24 persons including nine women were injured when the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle at Kumbharuni Chowk on Mahakalapada-Kendrapara road in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Around 12 victims, who sustained critical injuries in the mishap, were rushed to the district headquarters hospital while the rest were admitted to CHC, Mahakalapada for treatment, said Mahakalapada IIC Manoranjan Chaudhary.

He said the mishap was a result of dense fog which reduced visibility and the driver lost control. The bus was enroute to Cuttack from Badiha. It took around an hour to rescue a few passengers who were trapped in the bus.