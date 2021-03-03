Ahead of Pipili bypoll, BJD gets BJP shocker

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The victory of the BJP supported candidate in the recently held bypoll to the post of sarpanch of Nua Sasan panchayat in Puri district has thrown a challenge to the ruling BJD which has started all out efforts to retain the Pipili Assembly constituency in the by-election expected to be held in the last week of March.

The win of the BJP candidate in the panchayat election from Nua Sasan in Pipili block, considered to be a stronghold of the BJD, has come as a jolt for the ruling party which was expecting the bypoll to be a smooth affair. The BJP supported candidate Soumya Kanta Das had convincingly defeated the BJD supported candidate.

A flurry of activities have been witnessed in the BJD since then with several ministers and MLAs making a beeline to the constituency to ensure that the party continues with its winning streak in the bypolls. Sources said Nimapara MLA and Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Das and party’s Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasahant Muduli have been kept in charge of Pipili block. Two other legislators Umakant Samantray and Sudhir Samal have been given charge of Delang block and Pipili NAC respectively.

Meanwhile, party observer Pratap Keshari Deb has made several visits to the constituency to discuss with local leaders on the strategy to be adopted for the upcoming election. However, the ruling party is yet to decide on the candidate. It is expected that either Pradip Maharathy’s wife Pratibha or his son Rudra Pratap will be announced as the candidate. Sources said that BJD will try to exploit the sympathy factor in the bypoll by naming someone from Maharathy’s family as the candidate.

However, none from Maharathy’s family was involved at the meeting last week during which Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced development projects worth `68 crore for Pipili constituency. The bypoll in the constituency was necessitated following the death of former minister Pradeep Maharathy on October 4, 2020.