STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ahead of Pipili bypoll, BJD gets BJP shocker

Meanwhile, party observer Pratap Keshari Deb has made several visits to the constituency to discuss with local leaders on the strategy to be adopted for the upcoming election.

Published: 03rd March 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The victory of the BJP supported candidate in the recently held bypoll to the post of sarpanch of Nua Sasan panchayat in Puri district has thrown a challenge to the ruling BJD which has started all out efforts to retain the Pipili Assembly constituency in the by-election expected to be held in the last week of March.

The win of the BJP candidate in the panchayat election from Nua Sasan in Pipili block, considered to be a stronghold of the BJD, has come as a jolt for the ruling party which was expecting the bypoll to be a smooth affair. The BJP supported candidate Soumya Kanta Das had convincingly defeated the BJD supported candidate.

A flurry of activities have been witnessed in the BJD since then with several ministers and MLAs making a beeline to the constituency to ensure that the party continues with its winning streak in the bypolls. Sources said Nimapara MLA and Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Das and party’s Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasahant Muduli have been kept in charge of Pipili block. Two other legislators Umakant Samantray and Sudhir Samal have been given charge of Delang block and Pipili NAC respectively.

Meanwhile, party observer Pratap Keshari Deb has made several visits to the constituency to discuss with local leaders on the strategy to be adopted for the upcoming election. However, the ruling party is yet to decide on the candidate. It is expected that either Pradip Maharathy’s wife Pratibha or his son Rudra Pratap will be announced as the candidate.  Sources said that BJD will try to exploit the sympathy factor in the bypoll by naming someone from Maharathy’s family as the candidate.

However, none from Maharathy’s family was involved at the meeting last week during which Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced development projects worth `68 crore for Pipili constituency. The bypoll in the constituency was necessitated following the death of former minister Pradeep Maharathy on October 4, 2020. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha BJP pipili bypoll BJD Nua Sasan
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp