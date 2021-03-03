‘Chandrasila’ of the Sari Deula excavated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the ASI continues to dig into the earth near the Jagamohan of Sari Deula, various portions of the 13th century temple that remained buried under encroachments for ages are now coming to fore.After the temple’s platform was found last week, the archaeologists on Tuesday discovered the ‘Chandrasila’ of the Sari Deula, located towards its west. In the Odishan temple architecture, Chandrasila (also called semi-circular doorstep) is the space through which devotees can enter the garbha gruha (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

Work on the frontal portion of the west-facing Sari Deula began last week. The ASI archaeologists said the Chandrasila of the entrance of the temple was excavated after clearing debris upto a depth of two feet approximately. The north-west corner of the ‘Pabhaga’ (foot portion) mouldings of Mukhasala and extant remains of the entrance platform in front of the frontal porch have also been exposed.

Last week, the ASI had excavated a minutely decorated platform near the Jagamohan of the Sari Deula. The platform was buried below a narrow road that was laid through the site towards the now-demolished Sanskrit college and Bindusagar. A large portion of the temple platform and entrance remains buried while other architectural designs at the entrance were either demolished or buried during construction of the new structures.