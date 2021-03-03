Cuttack man gets lifer for raping daughter

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 52-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court here on Tuesday for raping his 15-year-old daughter. Judge Bandana Kar also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

The Court also directed the State government to grant Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim, keeping in view her age and circumstances at the time of crime. Special Public prosecutor Ramesh Mohanty led the prosecution’s case during trial which was taken up on the basis of the FIR lodged by mother of the victim at Mahila police station in Cuttack on December 25, 2018. The family was staying in a rented house in the city.